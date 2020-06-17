Epic Games is expected to be valued at $ 17 billion through a new fundraising

Epic Games, the publisher of the graphic engine, Unreal Engine and to the hit game Fortnite, is preparing to raise $ 175 million, reveals Bloomberg on June 15, 2020. The american company, with headquarters in Cary, North Carolina, and therefore would be improved to the sum of $ 17 billion of 16.3 million dollars before this operation. Epic Games is also the owner of the video chat app between friends Houseparty.

U.s. companies T. Rowe Price and columbia Baillie Gifford will participate in the round together with investors, such as fund of the city of new york-based KKR & Co. The funding cycle is not yet completed and some details could still change, according to people interviewed by Bloomberg.

3.2 billion hours Provided for the containment

This announcement is indicative of the good financial health of Epic Games. In 2019, the company reported $ 4.2 billion in revenues and $ 730 million in earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA). After VentureBeatrevenues for the year 2020 it is expected that the amount of 5 billion dollars. Nothing in April, thanks to the containment, by a mandate of the pandemic, the income of Fortnite amounts to 400 million us dollars, reveals VentureBeat.

For its part, Epic Games has stated that, in April, the players have spent 3.2 billion hours on Provided. The battle royale has also been referred to the organization of a concert virtual the rapper Travis Scott, who has attracted more than 27 million people. Three years after its launching, this video game features more than 350 million registered players. In 2018, Epic Games has done better in 2019. The income in the year 2018 amounted to $ 5.6 billion. The company has used a large part of this money to invest in your store of video games dematerialized “Epic Games Store” and to reinforce their teams.