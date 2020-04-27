episode 3 and 4, series of Michael Jordan

A great excitement was generated by the documentary series of Michael Jordan, “The last dance”, in which he talks about how it was the last championship of the great legend of basketball professional in the company of their best friends and partners in the Chicago Bulls.

“The last dance”how it is known in Mexico had a great acceptance among the users who took on the task of watching it on television in the string ESPN or by the internet on Netflix.

This Sunday, April 26, it will be available to all, the episodes 3 and 4 of the documentary in where you can get to know new things about how people lived in that season very special for 1997-98.

Where to see and what time

Hours: 20:00 hours, central time Mexico

Channel: ESPN tv, Netflix on the Internet.

By: Writing Digital The Herald Mexico

hgm

