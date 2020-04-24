Equipment Upgrade discussed leaving the League MX for the LBM

MEXICO CITY, MEXICO.

The complaint of several teams in the division of silver after the cancellation of the ascent and descent for the next five years will not be made to wait and some squares already value the possibility of breaking the Liga MX/Ascenso MX to join another project.

In accordance with Victor Montiel, president of the nascent National association of Soccer Mexican (ANBM) and the League Soccer Mexican (LBM), a project that aims to position itself as the second professional league of soccer in Mexicoa an alternative to the Liga MX and the future League Expansionthere were some approaches with squares of the Ascent.

We are open, we do not seek to anyone, but if they don’t get to talk to them, give them the information and they will decide in the end if they come or not. The Ascent MX, we have spoken to three teams to ask, that he gives us to understand that they are stakeholders and who are well-seeing this as something serious”.

With respect to the future, Victor Montiel he said:

There are people who are still not announced that is behind us and we are going to give out soon and that will make this association stronger.”

In this situation, several players League of Ascent would be drifting, Montiel said that they would have the doors open.

The project is based on giving opportunity to players who are without employment, that we have said from the beginning, we didn’t know the issue in which I would be now, the mexican soccer.

GBP

The copyright law strictly prohibits copying, in whole or in part the materials of Excelsior without having previously obtained written permission and without including the link to the original text.