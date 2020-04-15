Erick Gutierrez, the balance of the ‘Chucky’ Lozano Pachuca

Hirving Lozano arrived at the age of eleven to Pachucaduring his training he had to overcome his temper inside and outside the field of play, which was only controlled by Erick Gutierrez, who became one of his best friends, in addition to the guide Miguel Angel Gómez Leyvayour first coach when you get to the Tuzos.

“It was a very strong friendship inside and outside of court. The ‘Chucky’ it has always been very explosive in and out of the pitch, outside he also had his outbursts of anger, of anxiety, of courage when he came out things would get really upset and made mistakes on silly, we kicked strong to the defense that it would things of those or gave them a push, and the ‘Guti’ it is the opposite, is more intelligent, more thinking, then he controlled it a lot, he hit a cry, went and hugged her. ‘Chucky’ it felt very much accompanied, whenever she was upset in the dressing room always accompanied him and spoke to him”, stated Gómez Leyva in an interview ESPN Digital.

‘Chucky’ and ‘Guti’ they met in 2007, when Pachuca put them together to play a tournament Sub-12 in Japan. Lozano came after a visoria in the City of Mexico, and Gutierrez recruited him at the Olympiad of Youth, where she represented Sinaloa.

Tournament in Japan, where they met Hirving Lozano and Erick Gutierrez. Courtesy ESPN

“The ‘Guti’ it is a boy super-ordered, the more marked was in the under-15, began to have some leadership, to have some bonding in the group, obviously they had breakfast, they ate, and were sitting down to dinner, because 95 percent of this category were from outside.”

Query here all the news and results from Liga MX.

Gutierrez became the leader of the so-called “category of the first time”, so that litter won championships Pachuca he had not been able to achieve.

“The ‘Guti’ it was an important part of that gear, bring order to those who were very relajientos put still, for the school was the same, to do tasks. Then it started to get a psychologist, he had a lot of intervention with them, taught them to manage emotions in a very significant way”.

If you want to receive the best information in the sporting world, download the App now.

espn.com/app”

“That category gave me a lot of satisfaction, because I drove in the Olympic Youth tournament in Japan, after I returned to give when they had 14 years to the Sub-15 and it was the category that they were nicknamed as the ‘category of the first time’ because he won everything he had not earned. The basic forces of Pachuca they had never won the Olympiad of Youth, we won for the first time, the Cup Nike, I had five or six editions, and hadn’t won anything, but we won with this category. In 2010, they began to make the tournament’s under-15 and also we won it.”