Ernest Chausson, Chip Wickham, Drake, Eng, Fra,…

In most cases, the albums of this selection can be listened to and/or ordered (subject to the capabilities and permissions to be issued) on the sites of the artists, their record companies, as well as the main services of streaming by subscription (Qobuz, Deezer, Spotify…) and online sales.

Ernest Chausson

The Literary

Works by Ernest Chausson by Eléonore Pancrazi (mezzo-soprano), Louise Pingeot (soprano), Pablo Schatzman (violin), Jean-Michel Dayez (piano, celesta) and the ensemble Musica Nigella, under the direction of Takénori Némoto.

Cover of the album ” The Literary “, the works of Ernest Chausson. KLARTHE/PIAS

Came late to the composition, after being destined for the profession of lawyer, and died at the age of 44 years, in 1899, as a result of a fall from a bicycle, Ernest Chausson has not left a catalogue of very fleshed out, but most of his works have been successful. All of them, including those of maturity, are imbued with a freshness almost as juvenile as the interpreters of this program return with a lot of natural, perhaps because they are young. This is the case of the mezzo-soprano Eléonore Pancrazi, classical revelation 2019, which runs through the Song perpetual (the last opus of Chausson) with a rare fluidity. His ability to switch from one register to the other is also impressive in the fragments of stage music written for The Storm, in which the delicate soprano Louise Pingeot joins for a brief duet. Given in the version of the room, as the two partitions with voice, the famous Concert allows Pablo Schatzman, a violinist of great class, surf with art on the waves of a passion conveniently trimmed by the ensemble Musica Nigella. Pierre Gervasoni

1 CD Klarthe/PIAS.

Cover of the album ” Blue to Red “, Chip Wickham. LOVEMONK RECORDS

After Ludivine Issambourg and his / her album Outlaws, reviewed a few weeks ago, it is once again a disk of flute players that we conquered it. The British Chip Wickham, Blue to Red, collection of six compositions in the air, some in a slow movement (Blue to Red, Interstellar, The Cosmos, Mighty Yusef), others are more removed (Route One, Double Cross), all highly swing. With Wickham, harpist Amanda Whiting, keyboardist Dan Goldman, the bassist and cellist Simon Houghton, drummer Rick Weedon and drummer Jon Scott, to lead the music to flight lyric, combinations, melodic and rhythmic. The flute, the harp, the Rhodes electric piano was in an alliance timbral perfect. Sylvain Siclier

You still 54.86% of this article to read. The suite is restricted to subscribers.