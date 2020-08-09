ESPN and also ABC’s NBA Seeding Video game Insurance Coverage Proceeds Throughout the Week

ESPN and also ABC proceed its NBA video game protection with 5 seeding matches in this week’s schedule. Video game protection starts tonight at 6: 30 p.m. ET on ESPN when Chris Paul and also the Oklahoma City Rumbling face LeBron James and also the Los Angeles Lakers. Play-by-play analyst Mark Jones will certainly call the activity together with expert Doris Burke, with Rachel Nichols reporting from the sidelines. In the 9 p.m. nightcap, the Brooklyn Nets fight it out versus Jayson Tatum and also the Boston Celtics. Mike Breen will certainly call the video game with Jeff Van Gundy and also sideline press reporter Lisa Salters.

Video game protection returns to on ESPN Saturday, Aug. 8 at 8: 30 p.m. as the Milwaukee Bucks, starring Giannis Antetokounmpo, competition versus the Dallas Mavericks, starring Luka Dončić. Dave Pasch and also Jeff Van Gundy get on the telephone call with Lisa Salters on the sidelines.

Novice experience Zion Williamson and also the New Orleans Pelicans encounter the San Antonio Spurs Sunday, Aug. 9 at 3 p.m. on ABC Dave Pasch will certainly call the activity with experts Jeff Van Gundy and also Mark Jackson Lisa Salters will certainly report from the sidelines.

Monday’s ESPN competition includes an Eastern Seminar face-off as the Toronto Raptors and also the Milwaukee Bucks go head-to-head. The video game pointers off at 8: 30 p.m. with Dave Pasch and also Mark Jackson on the telephone call and also Rachel Nichols offering updates from the sidelines.

ESPN officiating specialist, Steve Javie, will certainly offer evaluation from another location for all 5 matches.

NBA Countdown offered by Hill Dew, will certainly offer pregame protection and also halftime records each evening with host Maria Taylor and also experts Paul Pierce, Jalen Rose and also Jay Williams Elderly NBA Expert Adrian Wojnarowski will certainly offer online records from the ESPN Wide Globe of Sports Facility in Lake Buena Panorama, Fla.

Day Time (ET) Video Game Analysts Network( s) Joined, Aug. 5 6 p.m. NBA Countdown Maria Taylor, Paul Pierce, Jalen Rose, Jay Williams, Adrian Wojnarowski ESPN, ESPN Application Joined, Aug. 5 6: 30 p.m. Oklahoma City Rumbling vs. Los Angeles Lakers Mark Jones, Doris Burke, Rachel Nichols, Steve Javie ESPN, ESPN Application Joined, Aug. 5 9 p.m. Brooklyn Webs vs. Boston Celtics Mike Breen, Jeff Van Gundy, Lisa Salters, Steve Javie ESPN, ESPN Application Sat, Aug. 8 8 p.m. NBA Countdown Maria Taylor, Paul Pierce, Jalen Rose, Jay Williams, Adrian Wojnarowski ESPN, ESPN Application Sat, Aug. 8 8: 30 p.m. Milwaukee Bucks vs. Dallas Mavericks Dave Pasch, Jeff Van Gundy, Lisa Salters, Steve Javie ESPN, ESPN Application Sunlight, Aug. 9 2: 30 p.m. NBA Countdown Maria Taylor, Paul Pierce, Jalen Rose, Jay Williams, Adrian Wojnarowski ABC, ESPN Application Sunlight, Aug. 9 3 p.m. San Antonio Spurs vs. New Orleans Pelicans Dave Pasch, Jeff Van Gundy, Mark Jackson, Lisa Salters, Steve Javie ABC, ESPN Application Mon, Aug. 10 8 p.m. NBA Countdown Maria Taylor, Paul Pierce, Jalen Rose, Jay Williams, Adrian Wojnarowski ESPN, ESPN Application Mon, Aug. 10 8: 30 p.m. Toronto Raptors vs. Milwaukee Bucks Dave Pasch, Mark Jackson, Rachel Nichols Steve Javie ESPN, ESPN Application

Hoop Streams will certainly be survive the ESPN Application, and also ESPN’s Twitter and also YouTube systems tonite starting at 6 p.m. to sneak peek the ESPN doubleheader with social host Christine Williamson and also social analysts Omar Raja and also Gary Striewski. Raja will certainly sign up with the program from the NBA’s Florida university Hoop Streams returns Sunday at 2: 30 p.m., before the ABC competition, with Cassidy Hubbarth, Christine Williamson, Kendrick Perkins and also Amin Elhassan

The everyday version of The Dive, ESPN’s NBA information and also conversation program, broadcasts Monday with Friday at 3 p.m. The program will certainly include high account experts and also consist of meetings and also sectors from the NBA’s Florida university with host Rachel Nichols Today’s actors consists of:

Mon. ( ESPN): Rachel Nichols, Kendrick Perkins, Paul Pierce

Tue. ( ESPN2): Rachel Nichols, Richard Jefferson, Brian Windhorst, Malika Andrews

Wed. ( ESPN): Rachel Nichols, Paul Pierce, Zach Lowe

Thurs. ( ESPN2): Rachel Nichols, Brian Windhorst, Amin Elhassan

Fri. ( ESPN2): Rachel Nichols, Amin Elhassan, Jackie MacMullan, Marc Spears

NBA electronic web content is offered on the NBA area of ESPN.com, including today’s NBA Power Rankings.

All ESPN and also ABC video games are offered to stream on the ESPN Application

