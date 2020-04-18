ESPN reports that the “Pocho” Guzman would not return to the Chivas de Guadalajara and would stay in Pachuca

Victor Guzman, a former midfielder for the Chivas de Guadalajara returned to the Tuzos of Pachuca, carried out this Friday a crossing of the reports of the local press who first said Thursday night that it had clarified satisfactorily his scandal of course doping, but the international chain ESPN ruled out that information.

The supreme steering wheel tapatio, who arrived in December to the fold as one of the eight brand-new reinforcements in the Herd Sacred to the Tournament of Closure 2020, was removed from the template red and white just a day before the debut against FC Juarez and returned to Pachuca after confirming the case of possible doping an adverse analytical August of 2019, when pertencecía the club hidalguense languages.

Guzman came out of Chivas a day before the start of Decommissioning 2020



A publication written by Rene Tovar for ESPN Digital said that “in the midst of the speculation around a possible ‘salvation’ Victor ‘Pocho’ Guzmán of the problem of adverse analytical -officially I don’t know if it was opened the exhibit B – the reality is that there is still in the process of protection, so that up to the time the player apparently has not received any penalties“.

The note of the string-ESPN he added that “the case lead attorneys with extensive knowledge in the defense of athletes that have had this problem, but so far the process has run in the normal way without any startle. Another point is that people close to the player said to ESPN Digital that the ‘Pocho’ is a player of Pachuca and won’t move from the institution because they feel that what has tried to wonder, as he has received the support of the club at all times. “No, No…. ‘Pocho’ no longer exit to any place remains in Pachuca. Still don’t get the verdict or not fuck the media,” said a source close to the footballer from the beginning of his career in Guadalajara and has been frequenting“.

The “Pocho” Guzman, 24 years of age, led to the adverse analytical finding in a control that was performed on August 9, during the fourth day of the Tournament Opening 2019, after a match between Pachuca, where was then, and the Roosters White of Querétaro. The result of the analysis was confirmed Monday by the League for Chivas and Pachuca. No one reported the substance detected in the tests, media speculate that it is an alkaloid. The player has asked for respect and has kept silent.