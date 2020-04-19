eSports: choose MX: Results and positions of the Day 3; summary and goals video

Lthe third day of the choose MX est aqu. After two dates in the Len, Puebla and Pumas send, their ms nearby pursuers want to squeeze the League football virtual.

This date inici the Friday, April 17 with the duel between Braves Jurez and Monarchs Morelia that finished with a victory for the mnima difference to the Monarqua.

On the part of Braves, Eder Borelli tom the control of his companions; while Monarchs confi in Luis Malagn to face this new day. A solitary record of Aldo Rocha it was the difference after an almost perfect actuacin porter juarense Enrique Palos.

Of the hand of Carlos Gutirrez, who was at the controls, the Atltico San Luis gole 5-0 to Necaxa, who was controlled from the console by Daniel lvarez. With this result, the box potosino takes the lead momentneo of the table.

In terms of the goals of the Atltico San Luis, Nico Ibez is luci with a doublet, as Germn Berterame, who despach with two goals, while Diego Hernndez marc a goal.

#ElResumen#TeamGutirrezthe gamer of the Atltico San Luis led the victory with 5 goals to 0 against Necaxa and the potosinos remain undefeated in the tournament. Relive here the goals and best moments.#Challenge#eLIGAMX#TuCasaTuCanchapic.twitter.com/6CLBztgrER ? #LigaBBVAMX #TuCasaTuCancha (@LigaBBVAMX) April 17, 2020

Eagles of America fell for the second time in the tournament, in this ocasin lost 3-1 to the Xolos of Tijuana, who had in control to Miguel Barbieri.

The border were in front 2-0, the capital collected and at the end kill the defender of Tijuana.

Puebla and Quertaro split points

Jaime Gmez finished with the perfect step of Ormeo with the Puebla, then take the tie in the quality of visitor 1-1.

The Roosters tied the meet last time.

The Atlas, under the command of Luciano Acosta, derrot with forcefulness to the Tigers of Francisco Venegas by score of 6-0, in a duel in which the Rojinegro is postulated as a serious candidate to go in the tournament.

The Blue Cross has started bad choose MX after recording three consecutive losses, falling as the last place of the classification. Despite the fact that finally, there was a rotation in the team, the Machine, now under the command of Santiago Gimnez could not with the ability of Eduardo Aguirre of Santos Laguna, and cay by marker, 4-3, in a thrilling duel.