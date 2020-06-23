Esports : Gucci X Fnatic, the collaboration, the surprise of the Esports

The main luxury brands are concerned more strongly to the esports. After the partnership between Louis Vuitton and Riot Games, on the occasion of the ninth edition of the World League of Legends the past month of November, it is the turn of the Gucci brand as a first step in the electronic world of sport working with the british club Fnatic. This comes as a teaser of this unique association on his Twitter account – the formalization and the presentation of the collection will occur on the 25th of June next.