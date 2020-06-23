Esports : Gucci X Fnatic, the collaboration, the surprise of the Esports

The main luxury brands are concerned more strongly to the esports. After the partnership between Louis Vuitton and Riot Games, on the occasion of the ninth edition of the World League of Legends the past month of November, it is the turn of the Gucci brand as a first step in the electronic world of sport working with the british club Fnatic. This comes as a teaser of this unique association on his Twitter account – the formalization and the presentation of the collection will occur on the 25th of June next.
The past month of January, the players of Fnatic had already been invited by the brand of group Kering for your fashion show Men fall-winter 2020-2021 in Milan. Martin “Rekkles” Larsson, Gabriel “Bwipo” Rau or Tim “Nemesis” Lipovšek were present in the first row of the show alongside singer Jared Leto or the actress Salma Hayek. The beginnings of a more cooperative approach in general.
Of sweats Fnatic X Champion in 2019
Fnatic had already collaborated with the clothing brand sports Champion, in January of 2019, to celebrate their two titles of champions of Europe and its place in the World cup final in 2018 League of Legends.