eSports. Rodolfo Pizarro will represent Mexico in the tournament official FIFA

The Mexican participate in the virtual event eNations StayAndPlay Cup, international tournament organized by FIFA that will be the 21 to 25 of April. Will be 43 member associations of FIFA that will compete for the Cup.

Each match will be played two times: one among the professional players of eSports, and one more between the players or celebrities. For Mexico, the representatives will be Rodolfo Pizarro and Luis Villanueva. It is worth mentioning that the Tri is placed in Group B along with Canada, the united States and Puerto Rico.

The two best teams from the group advance to the Semi-finals to compete against the first two places of the sector, where is located Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Colombia and Peru.

Schedule of matches

Tuesday 21 April 2020

Day 1

FIFA Player – Canada vs. Luis Villanueva (MEX) | 13:20 hours

Ma-Celebrity Canada vs. Rodolfo Pizarro (MEX) | 14:00 hours

Day 2

Luis Villanueva (MEX) vs. FIFA Player – united States | 14:40 hours

Rodolfo Pizarro (MEX) vs. Ma-Celebrity – united States | 15:20 hours

Wednesday 22 April 2020

Day 3

Luis Villanueva (MEX) vs. FIFA Player – Puerto Rico | 13:00 hours

Rodolfo Pizarro (MEX) vs. Ma-Celebrity – Puerto Rico | 13:40 hours

Friday 24 April 2020

Semi-final #1

FIFA Player – the First Place of Group A vs. Second Place in Group B | 12:00 pm

Ma-Celebrity – First Place of Group A vs. Second Place in Group B | 12:40 pm

Semi-final #2

FIFA Player – the First Place of Group B vs. Second Place in Group A | 13:35 hours

Ma-Celebrity – First Place of Group B vs. Second Place in Group A | 14:15 hours

Saturday 25th of April 2020