Esther Expósito (Elite) formalizes with Alejandro Speitzer, these new photos of the couple to react

Esther Expósito was formalized with his beloved Alejandro Speitzer on Instagram and new photos of the couple to react.

Esther Expósito is in a relationship with Alejandro Speitzer, and was formalized for the first time in the social networks. In fact, the star who has experienced the glory of god in the world, thanks to her character Carla Rosón Caleruega, he was granted a few days of vacation with your beloved in one of the most romantic cities in the world : Rome. In his account of Instagramafter each post their own photos of their stay, the actress has made a beautiful declaration of love to the mexican one. In the first place, while they are very discreet since the beginning of their relationship… But since then, the new photos of the couple to react.

[CANDIDS] Esther Expósito, com Alejandro Speitzer not aeroporto Madrid no dia 07/07 pic.twitter.com/BtFQss4AQ4 — Esther Expósito Brazil – Mídias (@eebrmidias) July 14, 2020

As reported by an account with a fan on Twitter, Esther Expósito and his partner were photographed on July 7, in the airport of Madrid 2020without a doubt, shortly after his adventure in Italy, who has done a lot of good after having been separated during the birth. While Esther Expósito, is very close to Michele Morrone movie 365 DNI, which has crazed the web, it is always a folly of his man, and it seems that nothing can disturb your beautiful romance. Inseparable, the two stars have played together in the series Someone Has To Diethat will soon be available on Netflix.