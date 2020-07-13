Esther Exposito (Elite) in pair with Alejandro Speitzer : finally, it confirms ❤️

While Mary Pedraza and Jaime Lorente are always in pairs and Omar Ayuso has formalized its relationship with Alonso Díaz, Esther Exposito, she was separated from Alvaro Rico, and now has a new man in her life. The lucky winner ? A mexican actor by the name of Alejandro Speitzer. You may have seen in The Club on Netflix.

Esther Exposito formalized with Alejandro Speitzer

The two stars are apparently in October 2019, but the rumours started when they were seen together in the streets of Madrid, with the mother of Esther Exposito, and during a trip to Tulum, Mexico, on the month of march 2020. Have intensified with the images of the kiss between the uncle of the children of Danna Paola and Esther Expósito.

Their relationship is now official as the interpreter of Carla in the Elite was finally confirmed ! It is on Instagram that Ester Exposito has confirmed that its pair, through the publication of a photo of Alejandro Speitzer alone with marked legend : “Rome and“accompanied by a émoji broken heart. The lovers, who met on the set of the series Someone Has To Diesoon to be available on Netflix, would have to separate the vacation time ?