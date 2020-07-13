Esther Expósito, Miguel Bernardeau, Danna Paola, Itzan Escamilla… What a star Elite could be his/her classmate ?

If you were in the same class as Ester Expósito (Carla), Michael Bernardeau (Guzman), Danna Paola (Lucrecia), and Itzan Escamilla (Samuel), with which the star of the Elite would be the/is most likely to join a friendship ? Do the test to find out !

1. That is what can/could be read in the report of the school, most of the time ? has “Student discret(e), the lack of participation oral”

b Student, serious(se) and motivation(e). Very good results. Congratulations”

c “Undisciplined students(e), with good results, you can do better”

d “Good results but too much chatter”