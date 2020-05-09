Eternals : check out the look of Angelina Jolie on the photos of the filming of the next Marvel – Actus Ciné

Waited in our rooms for the November 4, 2020, the feature film Marvel’s “Eternals” has entered into production. The first photos of the filming, you can see Angelina Jolie in costume Théna.

David Dettmann/James Gillham

While phase 3 of the MCU ended with a bang this year with Avengers: Endgame and Spider-Man: Far From Home, the pieces of the chessboard Marvel are already in place for phase 4. After the film centered on Black Widow (29 April 2020) and the first series dedicated to the Falcon and the Soldier of the Winter on Disney+, what are the Eternals that will be used in the dance in November 2020.

Project still rather mysterious directed by filmmaker Chloe Zhao and devoted to the beings overpowered, able to manipulate cosmic energy, this new feature has just entered into production, and as is the tradition, the first photos of filming the clandestine did not wait long to leak on the web.

On the first two pictures above, one can see Angelina Jolie in costume Théna, the heroine she embodies in the film. With long blonde hair and a white dress, therefore, it is also part of the Eternals (loaded by the Heavenly protection of the Earth against the Deviant), and appears to be in the process of dumping the ashes of a funeral urn in a lake.

In addition to Angelina Jolie, the cast of four stars in the feature film Marvel will including Richard Madden (Ikaris), Salma Hayek (Ajek) and Kit Harington (Black Knight).

In the meantime more information on this project intriguing, and (re)discover our slide show dedicated to “the Eternals”…