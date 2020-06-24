Eudoxia Yao and the session with Chris Brown, interrupted by Rihanna !





Eudoxia Yao, the star of the ivory on the Web, has yet to make the news. Tuesday 23 June 2020, the Gb Bobaraba is back in an event in 2012, where he had been invited by Chris Brown, the famous american singer, a massage service in the room of a hotel in the united States.

In 2012, Eudoxia Yao had revealed in the canvas have been asked by Chris Brown, the famous american singer, a massage service in the room of a hotel in the united States. Almost a decade after this information, that makes the tub in the level of the population of Côte d’ivoire, Eudoxia Yao is back on the subject.

“I went to the united States because he needed to get a massage, and I was the one who had to do it. I know that I am a professional of the aesthetics, and I have my diploma, CAP (Certificate of Vocational Aptitude). When I massage, it really is very comfortable, because I know. Before that can show me in the social networks, it is the work of a stylist as I was. So he came to the door of the hotel room Chris Brown for the appointment to the service…,” said the star of côte d’ivoire in the tv out of the RTI.

However, it is said to be a professional of the aesthetics has not been received by Chris Brown. “Finally, I have not been able to massage. Rihanna was there, and she closed the door when we met. I am very happy to do massage to your personal…,” said Eudoxia Yao.