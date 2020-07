His casting had quickly finished in the basement of the national history Museum in London. Even if we add a fig leaf to hide the only place he had not been able to build the muscles, victorian England was not ready for the parade in front of the reproduction of the naked body, Eugen Sandow, was perfect. Until Arnold Schwarzenegger, to take his phone, in 1990 : the star wanted to make a copy of the statue for her personal collection. Taking into account the same to shoot a biopic.