Euphoria, the teen drama from HBO, is dubbed by Leonardo DiCaprio

True Detective, Game of Thrones, Big Little Lies, Watchmen… This year, HBO reigns supreme on the world of the small screen with his popular series, original and of high quality. Bold, the chain even offers his first teen drama with Euphoriaa creation signed by Sam Levinson (The Wizard of Lies). With its staging virtuoso, its themes dark and his cast of high-flying worn by Zendaya, Euphoria stirs up all the sights, including those of the big men of Hollywood.

Present on the red carpet of the premiere american’Once Upon a Time… in Hollywoodthe new film by Quentin Tarantino, Leonardo DiCaprio has been questioned by Variety on his favourites series at the moment. And this is the teen drama of HBO that he was hit in the eye, as he confides in a few sentences : “I just see Euphoriait is really crazy, this series is amazing.”. Fingers crossed for this interest in the small screen to allow the actor to return there, where his last performance dates back to the 1990s in the sitcom What’s new doctor ?

Several internet users also think that the passion of Leonardo DiCaprio for Euphoria is not due to chance but rather to a form of pride and nostalgia. The episode “The Next Episode”, in particular, contains several allusions to the film Romeo + Juliet Baz Luhrmann, whose costumes and the relationship between Rue and Jules that evoke those of the couple cursed. If the interpreter of Romeo is interested all that much Euphoriahe should know that HBO has already renewed the series for a second season and that all the fans would be delighted to welcome him into the role of dad tormented… Related Post: Brad Pitt and Leonardo DiCaprio, the stars, contrary to Hollywood

You surprise me that he likes to Euphoria ! https://t.co/X75ParKpHN pic.twitter.com/8x04ET3fH9 — Barbarossa (@LeBarberouss) July 24, 2019