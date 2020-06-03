Euphoria : the troubling message from Zendaya after season 1

The actress posted a long message to fans on Instagram.

To see this Monday in France on OCS, the end of season 1 Euphoria has rocked the american viewers last night on HBO. And in the wake of this latest episode, the actress Zendaya posted a long message to the fans.

“I have a lot to say, and I don’t know how to talk about it, or even how to convey these past eight weeks, but I’ll try. I am so grateful to have been a part of this show. For the beautiful family that is created, for self-discovery and purpose that I found there, and for the people with whom we could communicate and talk through it. We spent months, months, hard, to invest ourselves in something that we love, and it was an honor to have done so alongside so many incredibly talented and extraordinary”she wrote.

A note that might have the air of a farewell message. As the end of season 1 leaves fear the worst for Street. But Zendaya leaves then to hear that she will be back in season 2 :

“Sam Levinson, thank you for your trust and for having to enter the Street in my life. And also thank you to all of you have received our work with an open heart. I look forward to continuing the adventure !”

Season 2 of Euphoriaalready ordered, do not have official date yet.