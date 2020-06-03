Euphoria : the troubling message from Zendaya after season 1

The actress posted a long message to fans on Instagram.
To see this Monday in France on OCS, the end of season 1 Euphoria has rocked the american viewers last night on HBO. And in the wake of this latest episode, the actress Zendaya posted a long message to the fans.
“I have a lot to say, and I don’t know how to talk about it, or even how to convey these past eight weeks, but I’ll try. I am so grateful to have been a part of this show. For the beautiful family that is created, for self-discovery and purpose that I found there, and for the people with whom we could communicate and talk through it. We spent months, months, hard, to invest ourselves in something that we love, and it was an honor to have done so alongside so many incredibly talented and extraordinary”she wrote.
View this post on Instagram
I have a lot to say, and I don’t know how to get it out, or even process these last 8 weeks but I ll try. I’m so grateful for this show. For the beautiful family I’ve gained from it, for the self discovery and purpose I’ve found in it, and the people that we’ve been able to connect with and speak to through it. We spent months, hard months, pouring ourselves into something we love, and it was an honor to have done so beside so many insanely talented, extraordinary people. From my brilliant cast mates, H&MU, Costume Design, Cinematographers, ADs, Producers, the whole crew, each of you have inspired me and pushed me to be better everyday. Sam, thank you for trusting me with the most honest parts of yourself and bringing the Street into my life, for both of you, I’m forever grateful. Alright I could do this forever. But you get the idea, I’m thankful for a lot. And also for all of you out there for receiving our work with an open heart. Can’t wait to do it all again! With all this being said, the final episode 8 tonight💙
A note that might have the air of a farewell message. As the end of season 1 leaves fear the worst for Street. But Zendaya leaves then to hear that she will be back in season 2 :
“Sam Levinson, thank you for your trust and for having to enter the Street in my life. And also thank you to all of you have received our work with an open heart. I look forward to continuing the adventure !”
Season 2 of Euphoriaalready ordered, do not have official date yet.