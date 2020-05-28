Europe does not need Donald Trump to fight against the coronavirus. It was Miley Cyrus.

The european Commission does not need Donald Trump. It was Miley Cyrus.

The american president has not joined the global campaign of collection of funds from the EU to the fight against the pandemic coronavirus, but Cyrus and other american celebrities and major philanthropists are now on board as the campaign carried out by the EU, to raise funds for tests, treatments and vaccines is transformed into its second phase.

So far, the global response of the Commission to the coronavirus has raised € 9.8 billion, and the president of the Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, announced on Thursday that the EU would be involved in Global Citizen, the global movement to combat poverty and is headquartered in New York, for the launch of the second phase of the campaign, called “global Goal: to unite for our future”.

The objective now is to collect donations of all – not only of the great countries and philanthropists – to help find diagnoses, therapies, and vaccines to combat the sars coronavirus. The second great event of pledges will take place on 27 June.

“This is the only way to overcome this pandemic and to prevent another”, said von der Leyen. “Everyone can contribute to medical innovation, vital to the history of coronavirus, and to make history by uniting the world.”

Despite the criticism according to which the first ad campaign of contributions has mostly counted the money former, the campaign was an indicator that the Commission – rather than the United States – strengthens as a leader to rally the country to a global response against the coronavirus and prevent a fight on the access to medical innovation is absolutely necessary.

In his announcement, von der Leyen said that the second phase has 15 partner countries as co-sponsors: Austria; Belgium; Canada; France; Germany; Italy; Mexico; Morocco; New Zealand; Norway; Saudi Arabia; South Africa; Spain; united arab Emirates; and the United Kingdom

Although the list is still missing in the United States, she has many celebrities. The actor Hugh Jackman, comedian Chris Rock and pop stars Justin Bieber and Shakira are all on the list with Cyrus, as well as billionaires Bill Gates and Michael Bloomberg to “help rally citizens to the cause”.

The Commission has also published a more detailed breakdown of the €$ 9.8 billion has been raised. But we still don’t know how much is costs money, because the promises included the money spent by the government since the 30th of January.

However, a large part of today’s announcement has focused on the vaccine provided against the coronavirus – 100 projects are currently in development.

Gates, the founder and philanthropist of Microsoft, spoke today in a video – statements of Jackman and Cyrus – to say that an effective vaccine could be ready by January 2021.

“This would make the vaccine the fastest ever created in the history of humanity,” said Gates. “But we also need to ask: what is this vaccine if we can’t distribute it to all the inhabitants of the world?”

The director of the Wellcome Trust, Jeremy Farrar, has echoed the need for a vaccine, claiming that it is “the only exit strategy of this crisis.”

Sarah Wheaton contributed reporting.