European leagues would end in July, Champions League in August

The football in the Old Continent could return in two stages in the months of July and August, according to information from the String to BE, who pointed out that the leagues will be playing on Julywhile the tournaments continental in August, highlighting that the remainder of these skills would play a single game and on a neutral court.

As unveiled by this medium of communication,UEFA and the European Club Association (ACE), have been in talks in the last few weeks to reorganize what is left of the calendar of the campaign 2019-2020, which was interrupted by the pandemic Coronavirus sweeping from the month of last December, but in march stopped almost all the tournaments.

As well as the changes that may have the Champions League and the UEFA Europa Leaguethe leagues would also be some changes, since it would look for the matches remaining to be played behind closed doors to avoid an outbreak of Covid-19.

With this two calendar months, the players would have a holiday period of 21 days before the start of season 2020-2021, which would be starting the second week of September, according to a report Chain BE.