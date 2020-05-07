Eurovision 2019 : actress Gal Gadot attends the final

The big day is approaching. On Saturday 18 may will be held the 64th edition of the Eurovision contest in Tel-Aviv, Israel. On the occasion, the organisers have made a call to a guest brand. On Monday, April 8, the committee of dissemination of the musical event unveiled a press release in which it was claimed that the singer Madonna would be the guest of honour of the contest. She will be present during the intermission of the competition to interpret two of his most famous titles, just before the revelation of the winner. And for this appearance, the pop star is the winner of a huge stamp of a million dollars.

Wonder Woman and Conchita Wurst among the invited

But the organizers of the Eurovision contest not only the presence of the pop star to mark the occasion. On its official websiteon Monday 15 April last year, the competition announced that actress Gal Gadot will also be present at the final of the next edition. A native of Petah Tikva, also in Israel, she had camped in the role of Wonder Woman in the film by Patty Jenkins in 2017. Role that she portrays in other films inspired by comics DC. Other star invited to the Eurovision : Conchita Wurst. Representative of Austria in 2014, the singer and drag queen – he had completely changed look, some time ago, ed had won this edition of Eurovision. No explanation of the roles of these stars at the event has, for the time being, been made. The surprise will be waiting for you, on the 18th of may next.

By Laura C-M