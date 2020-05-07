Eurovision 2019 : Madonna and Gal Gadot en route to Tel Aviv

Tel Aviv is gearing up to host, in a month, one of the most important events of the year, Eurovision. The israeli city that never sleeps is in full preparations for the singing competition and expects to see things in a big way. Indeed, the two international stars have just been announced for the grand final on 18 may.

This is its page on Facebook that Live Nation has confirmed the arrival of the queen of pop : “Live Nation is proud and excited to announce that queen Madonna will give a special performance during the Eurovision contest.” Madge will perform two songs, including an exclusive track from his next album, Madame X.

And as good news never come alone, the organizers have also invited israeli actress Gal Gadot in the final on 18 may. Real star in Israel and around the world since the success of Wonder Woman, the ex-Miss will return to its compatriot Dana International, one of the winners of the most iconic of Eurovision.

In September 2018, Tel-Aviv has been designated as the host city of the Eurovision 2019, after the victory of the israeli singer Netta Barzilai in Portugal. Israel has won four times in the Eurovision contest, and the competition was held twice in Jerusalem-in 1979 and in 1999. And this is the first time that the festival will be held in Tel Aviv. The final will take place at the centre Expo Tel Aviv, who is currently working to propose to the european spectators a show at the height of their expectations.

This year, France seems to have all his chances since Bilal Hassani is part of the favorites !