Eurovision : First images dlirantes movie Netflix



Will Ferrell and Rachel McAdams lectures, the first video of Netflix puts it in the mile with a song which, one must admit, seems calibre to win the famous contest. The clip in question is in fact a clip of the song Volcano Manthe song sham submitted to the song contest Eurovision by the protagonists of the film, Lars Erickssong (Ferrell) and Sigrit Ericksdottir (McAdams), aka Fire Saga.

In addition to Ferrell and McAdams, Eurovision also his cast Pierce Brosnan, Demi Lovato, Dan Stevens, Natasia Demetriou and Jamie Demetriou. The film is ralis by David Dobkin. It will be available on Netflix on the 26th of June next.









