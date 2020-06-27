Eurovision Song contest (Netflix) : Will Ferrell and Rachel McAdams sing-really in the movie ? – Actus Ciné

Netflix has put online yesterday of the Eurovision Song contest, a comedy soaring over the famous singing contest in europe. But the actors, who embody the singers have given their voice ?

The Eurovision contest and Will Ferrell, is a great love story. The actor, who continues with passion to the competition each year with his wife, has taken advantage of the opportunity given by Netflix to make a movie about it. In the Eurovision Song contest : The Story of the Fire of the Saga, plays with Rachel McAdams a duo unique (and not very talented) that have the (bad)chance to represent Sweden in the contest. Musical comedy requires the actors must interpret various titles… but some of them have been doubled for the occasion.

This is the case for Rachel McAdams and Dan Stevens. The first has been duplicated by a Swedish singer Molly Sandén, who took part in the contest junior Eurovision in 2006. She knows very well of the mixture : it is she who is chosen to lend her voice to the character of Rapunzel in the Swedish version. The young man has recorded several titles for the film, whose Volcano Man, to re-discover below.

Dan Stevens, who lends her features to the Russian singer Alexander Lemtov also uses a divider of its parts sung. However, the actor is also well versed in music, had been heard in the musical beauty and the Beast alongside Emma Watson. In an interview with the Attitude, he explains that he had to sing in the movie, but because of the pandemic, has not been able to achieve this desire. The production team had to appeal to a baritone for the double.

In the end, only one Will Ferrell sings is actually in the movie. It is not surprising when one knows the character : for example, in 2008, she performed with Jack Black and John C. Reilly a musical number at the Oscars. You could also hear him sing on SNL or the Brothers in spite of themselves (2008)…