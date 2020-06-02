Evan Peters has joined the cast of the series Marvel WandaVision

Grand absent from the season 9 ofAmerican Horror StoryEvan Peters has not abandoned the small screen for all that. If one believes the rumours Murphy’s Multiversethe actor would have been cast in WandaVisionthe second series Marvel expected on the platform of Disney+. The spin-off, which occur in the phase 4 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, will come back on the couple, incarnated on screen by Elizabeth Olsen and Paul Bettany in response to the events unsettling film Avengers: Endgame.

For the moment, the role of Evan Peters is unknown. However, it is not impossible that the actor to return in the skin of Pietro Maximoff, aka quicksilver (Quicksilver in VO), a member of the X-Men. With the purchase of 20th Century Fox by the firm of Mickey, we know that the mutants are ironed in the bosom of Kevin Feige. Also, in the comics, Pietro and Wanda are the children of Magneto, and therefore brothers and sisters. The character had been embodied for the first time by Aaron Taylor-Johnson in Avengers: Age of Ultron.

In addition, we know that the series WandaVision is closely related to the film Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness which, as its name indicates, will explore the different realities of the world of Marvel. Coupled with the powers demiurge of the red Witch, capable of changing the reality, this connection would facilitate the arrival of the mutants in the MCU or even the existence of doppelgängers on the other universe. Of course, all of this comes from a pure hypothesis, knowing that Kevin Feige has always ensured that the addition of the X-Men to his franchise would take time.