Evangeline Lilly (Lost) harassed and bullied on the set of the series ? His confession shocking

In 2004, Lost appeared on our screens, becoming a genuine television phenomenon. A cult series that has seen its share of scandals behind the scenes. In 2018, Evangeline Lilly, who has drawn the ire of the internet after he refused to be confined due to the coronavirus, also admitted during a panel that a technician of the team of the filming of the show had violated. But what has happened in the past? The Canadian actress explained that at the time, she wanted to complete one of the stunts of his character itself, but that the co-ordinator describes it as “misogynist” the prevented, and would prefer this is a professional who carries out the works in its place. When the actress attempted to impose in the face of this unjust decision in his eyes, the man in question had wickedly avenged and this, intentionally.

Evangeline Lilly in Lost

Evangeline Lilly continued by revealing that the stunt coordinator has denied that she uses protection during the scene, saying that it would be on the screen. According to his words, the trader was forced to repeat the stunt several times, causing him significant abrasions: “I had a wound open and festering arm. I looked like a mutant. My mother told me that I could not ever wear evening dress. I had the impression that it was his way of telling me ‘I’m going to give you back to your place to have me challenged.’ It was either I abscissas in front of him or I speared. I was 20 years old. Today, I think I would have probably given up.” Well, the sad confession. And for still more info, check out how the breakdown of Evangeline Lilly and Dominic Monaghan, has pushed the actor to the output in Lost.