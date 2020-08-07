Evans, Tom|Djournal|djournal.com

Like Elvis, Cher, Beyonce or Liberace – Tupelo and also Northeast Mississippi merely and also greatly understood, liked and also valued him as the only TOM! Thomas Irvin Evans reduced a vast course in his nearly 73 years and also will certainly be lengthy recalled as one of the kindest, most genuine, good-hearted, and also community-spirited spirits to ever before pass through these components. Extraordinary Tom, after a two-week health problem, took his seat at the beautiful Steinway Grand, signed up with the holy choir and also started his infinite benefit on Wednesday, August 5, 2020 from the Hospice System of the North Mississippi Medical Facility. Born Upon Sept. 24, 1947 in Hamilton, Alabama, the only youngster of the late Animal and also Gem Irvin Evans, Tom matured in Marion Area as a “Mother’s infant,” finished from Hamilton Secondary school, and also went to Itawamba Junior University. He fell for bordering Northeast Mississippi, proceeded his official education and learning at the College of Mississippi obtaining a BS Level in Drug Store. Tom expertly was an exercising pharmacologist in Tupelo for over 35 years at the previous TKE Drugs, T and also S Medications, and also later on at Fred’s. He sustained a significant loss at his residence over 20 years ago that provided him not able to exercise his career any type of longer. Instructed by his cherished Mom a solid principles of public and also church obligation, Tom involved himself in the life of Tupelo, Lee Area and also Northeast Mississippi. Early, he ended up being thinking about the Regional Rehab Facility in Tupelo, ended up being a Board Participant and also, for the last 25 years, has actually worked as Secretary-Treasurer. Twenty years back, he organized the very first Kentucky Derby Celebration RRC charity event loaded with gown, mint juleps, hats, and also much excitement over the race. It turned into one of the Regional Rehabilitation’s the majority of cherished and also stylish fundraising events with Tom as the essential host!! For his love and also regard for the Derby, Churchill Downs, in Louisville, stated Wednesday, August 5, 2020, his day of separation, as Tom Evans Day at the historical Downs. His Tupelo residence has actually ended up being a site of society, eccentricities, great eating, fancy home entertainment, plenty of southerly scripture vocal singings and also the head office for the liveliest Xmas celebrations in Tupelo for over 25 years. His songs space alone had 2 12 foot Grand Pianos-one a Steinway, a church organ, Hammond digital body organ, fiddles, guitars and also various other music tools. Tom was a talented and also really gifted pianist and also organist himself, an aficionado and also fan of Southern Scripture Songs in the practice of the Stamps-Baxter Household, the Spears and also J. D. Vaughan songs business, to name a few. He went to several scripture vocal singing conventions around the South and also was a previous Head of state of the Alabama State Scripture Songs Singing Convention. His flamboyancy in gown and also good manners attracted excellent interest and also regard from buddies and also ranking unfamiliar people alike. He was just one of a kind human, never ever satisfying a complete stranger, never ever avoiding a job to make somebody’s lifestyle enriched and also improved. Tom assisted begin the Robins Road Arts Celebration, was energetic in the Northeast Miss. Chamber orchestra, hardly ever missed out on a manufacturing of Tupelo Neighborhood Theater and also was usually guest pianist at location retirement home, esp. Methodist Senior citizen Solutions and also bet countless wedding celebrations, funeral services and also various other occasions. He liked taking a trip to New york city City to Broadway manufacturings, was ever before prepared for a journey and also was constantly the life of the celebration. Tom was a fully commited guy of wonderful spiritual deepness and also confidence. Birthed a Methodist, he was a longtime time participant of the First United Methodist Church in Tupelo. Later on in life, he located full spiritual gratification as a participant of the All Saints Episcopal Church where he consistently offered the Blossom Guild, was faithful in all its ministries and also was cherished by the whole church. He liked guide of Typical Petition, stitched gorgeous rite garments and also church kneelers and also constantly might be depended on to enhance the Church for seasonal celebrations, unique celebrations, wedding celebrations and also funeral services. Tom was a master flower developer and also showed numerous flower shops and also striving flower shops as Teacher of Floral Style at Itawamba Neighborhood University for over 20 years. Not one secondly of his life was stayed in vain and also he left an extraordinary tradition of love, confidence, solution, stewardship and also commitment to his substantial relations of buddies around the nation. He will certainly be missed out on. Tom is made it through by relatives Freba Evans of Hamilton, AL, and also Cavleen Evans Seeley (Art) of Huntsville, AL; his key caretakers, Marty Brown of Pontotoc, and also Steve Holland of Plantersville; and also numerous countless admirers and also buddies that liked him very and also would certainly do anything for him. A Sundown Event of his life will certainly be held at 7 PM Friday, August 7, 2020 at the Burial Ground at the Sadie J Ranch (Holland Household ranch 2.4 miles southern of the 4-way quit on Hwy 6 in Plantersville going South) (3118 Hwy 6, Plantersville, 38862). Interment will promptly adhere to the graveside. Tom will certainly depend on repose from 10 AM-1 PM today (Friday) at the Holland Funeral Service Directors-Tupelo Church and also in the 105 years of age Haven at the Sadie J alongside the Burial ground from 5 PM up until the graveside at 7 PM. Daddy Phillip Parker of All Saints will certainly officiate. Buddies are welcomed, asked to adhere to Covid-19 referrals and also appreciate drinks and also finger foods (which you can bring) and also Southern scripture vocal singing later on to commemorate Tom’s love for Southern Scripture songs. Please bring patio chair and also gown informal. Holland Funeral service Supervisors is recognized to be offering another unique heart and also friend and also his crowd of fans. Pallbearers will certainly be Alan Worthey, Tim Prewitt, Lane Scott, Charlie Weeden, Lee Speaks, Terry Lytal, Mick Atherton, and also Jeffrey Clay Hall. Blossoms are recommended and also invited along with memorials to Tom’s 2 favored calls: The Regional Rehab Facility, 615 Pegram Drive, Tupelo, MS 38801, or All Saint’s Episcopal Church, 608 West Jefferson St., Tupelo, MS38804 Please send your remembrances and also representations of Tom through e-mail at hollandfuneraldirectors@comcast.net (662 840 5000).