Evelyne Leclercq confined away from her family, she gives her new

The Covid-19 will not have her skin. While the epidemic continues to rage in France, notably with the death of actor Maurice Barrier this weekend at the age of 87 years, Evelyne Leclercq respects to the letter the instructions of the president of the Republic and of the government. Unfortunately for her, the former an announcer on TF1 in the 80’s is confined to Paris, while the rest of her family is in the south of France. Isolation not easy to live with for the former presenter of rotating carousel, as it has said in a video posted on the account Facebook of France Azure Blue.

“I kiss the bottom of my heart caregivers”

Evelyne Leclercq reassures first of all its fans by ensuring that she is not sick, but she has been affected by the coronavirus since several of his friends have been contaminated. She took the opportunity to warmly thank the medical staff : “I kiss the bottom of my heart to the caregivers, the nurses, the doctors, the researchers. Those who help us. And who risk their lives for us,” says the moderator of 68 years, who asks everyone to respect the gestures of the barriers : “let us Remain confined and when we go out, do be very careful. Masks, gloves, gel… to Sanitize our products, elevator buttons, it is trivial. We do not think there is still a month. But today it is part of our daily lives”, explains she. Evelyne Leclercq certainly expects with impatience the end of the containment

