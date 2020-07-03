In 2018, the film Spider-Man In The Spider-Verse it is a nugget of animation. If it’s well-known that a sequel is planned for October 2022it was stated last month that the production had begun. In a tweet posted on July 2, 2020, the producer Christopher Miller seems convinced that the second will beat the first !

A set promising for Spider-Man In The Spider-Verse

The first animated film tells the story of the young miles Morales to become Spider-Man after the Green Goblin killed Peter Parker in his universe. To become the best Spider-Man, Miles will be joined by Spider-Men and Women of a multitude of universes : a Peter Parker away from their glory years, Spider-Gwen (also known as Gwen Stacy), Spider-Ham (a pig of a Man-Spider, Spider-Man Black (in a straight line from the 1930s) and, finally, Peni Parker (Spider-Woman version of manga).

Therefore, Spider-Man In The Spider-Verse (or Spider-Man : The New Generation in French) has received an undeniable success when it was released in cinemas there will soon be two years. Since the announcement of a sequel to the last year, fans are anxious to see if this second installment will be worthy of the first. The least we can say is that the bar is set very high !

In effect, Spider-Man In The Spider-Verse we offer a quality of animation is impressive, with a subtle blend between computer generated images and hand-made drawings. Result ? An animated film is unique in its kind that has managed to conquer the hearts of the press and the spectators ! So, naturally, they are going to have to do as well. Even better ! But the team of the film seems to be ready to meet the challenge.

In a tweet, the producer Christopher Miller, suggesting that this second installment is going to be even better than the first ! And we can’t wait to explore it.

The development of new and innovative techniques of art that is made for the upcoming Spider-Verse movie already blows me away. That’s going to make the first movie look quaint — Christopher Miller (@chrizmillr) July 1, 2020

When we know that the first film that has won a lot of awards and nominations after its release in cinemas, we are very happy that the next film can be even better ! Unfortunately, you will have to take our evil in patience until we know more about the following Spider-Man In The Spider-Verse.