Even in containment, the prince Harry and Meghan Markle are talking about them

While the United Kingdom is severely affected by the epidemic of the Covid-19, prince Harry and his wife Meghan are always in the headlines. A few months ago, the couple had made the decision to take their distance with the royal family. They were then installed on the Canadian side. But with the catastrophic situation of the epidemic of the Coronavirus, the Sussex have wanted to preempt the closure of the border between Canada and the United States, precipitating their departure for Los Angeles. It is in this city that Harry and Meghan spend their days in confinement. However, they are still talking about them.

Ad

Harry and Meghan are enjoying their little boy

Ad

It is now known to all, prince Harry and Meghan Markle are no longer officially part of the british royal family. The couple has permanently left the Uk to settle in Canada, on Vancouver island. However, the rapid spread of the Covid-19 a fact that they do not have almost lasted in Canada. They have been forced to move quickly to the level of origin city of Meghan Markle, Los Angeles, and just a few days before the containment is declared.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle seem to glimpse the life in pink especially with their son Archie that brings them lots of happiness in their containment. The little Archie will certainly have to celebrate its 1 year anniversary during this difficult period marked by this health crisis of global magnitude. Despite the days that seem monotonous, the two young parents struggling hard to take the best things of this situation. They share their daily to watch Netflix, to make play dates on FaceTime, in particular, to Archie, to take news of the family, etc., In the californian sun, a source of People safe reports that the son of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle would even make his first teeth.

Ad

The photo which spoils the atmosphere

In spite of the happy days, in confinement on the side of Los Angeles, the life of Prince Harry and his wife Meghan is not easy. Their installation in this city is strongly related to the containment and to ban travel between the u.s. border and canada. However, the publication of a photo featuring a brawl between James Hewitt and the prince Charles really put it on the oil stain. Yet, the supposed photo appears to date, there are 29 years of age, taken in July 1991. What shocked the couple, which is why she was released and published at this period of life important to them.

This is the media uk” The Express “that was distributed in the first before being taken up by” Woman’s day “. If the photo bothers both the young couple, in containment, it is because it puts in scene the fight between the prince Charles and the one who is supposed to be the real father of Harry, James Hewitt. The latter was very close to princess Diana, mother of Harry. It has long fuelled the rumour which said that he was the true biological father of Harry. A picture from the past that re-emerges at a time unsuitable to the young parents of Archie.

Prince Harry and Meghan are active during the containment

In confinement in Los Angeles with his wife Meghan Markle, and their sons, Archie, Charles, the Prince tries to make himself useful. It is as well that they are the hands and feet to comply with the measures of barriers are recommended. Also, as well as the prince that Meghan, they take them regularly for news of their loved ones. Prince Harry, himself, is particularly worried about his grandmother, queen Elizabeth II, his father, prince Charles, and his brother, prince Williams. A few days ago, his father was tested positive to the Covid-19.

Prince Harry does his best to make it useful in order to support his family, and especially to participate in the fight against this terrible epidemic that strikes the world. In spite of their isolation, the couple works with a structure specialized in mental health to implement an online system to support the most vulnerable people. An initiative that shows that the couple is committed to the fight.