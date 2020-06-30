Even more episodes than expected ?

The series WandaVision could have more episodes of what was expected in Disney+.

The series WandaVision well it could be longer than expected. Since the announcement of the series in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, it was thought that they would last between 6 and 8 episodes. In a recent interview, Anthony Mackie said that The Falcon and the Winter Soldier it was like a movie of MCU 6 hours, but may depend on the length and number of episodes.

According to a source close to WandaVisiona specialist working on the series of Disney + has revealed his appearance in the 9th episode of the series. However, the duration of episodes can vary, which means that if the series contains 10 episodes of more or less 30 minutes, so that the series will have an approximate duration of between 5 and 6 hours. But it can also be less long episodes.

For the moment, WandaVision it is still scheduled for a first broadcast in December, while The Falcon and the Winter Soldier is planned for the end of August. But due to the delays due to COVID-19, a change is possible.

Located in the decade of 1950, WandaVision Marvel Studios blends the style of classic comedies with the cinematic world of Marvel, in which Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen) and Vision (Paul Bettany), the two beings dominated live your life to the outskirts of the ideal, they begin to suspect that appearances can be deceiving..

The series will also see the return of Kat Dennings in the MCU, following his role of Darcy Lewis that she has performed for the last time in Thor: the Dark World, The 2013. Randall Park also returns as FBI agent, Jimmy Woo d’Ant-Man and the Wasp. Kathryn Hahn (Transparent, Mrs. Fletcher) will be a new character, and Teyonah Parris (Dear White People) will play the adult version of Monica Rambeau, a character who made his first appearance in Captain Marvel in the last year.

WandaVision is performed by Matt Shakman and written by Jac Schaeffer. The series will be available in Disney + at the end of the year 2020.

Source : Movieweb / Credit ©Marvel