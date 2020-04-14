Even pregnant, Alex Morgan is training hard

Paul Rouget : posted on Tuesday, April 14, 2020 at 15h12

Then she must soon give birth to her first child, the female soccer player, american Alex Morgan continues the exercises to stay in shape.

She was not idle, Alex Morgan ! Up to her seventh month of pregnancy, the former player of OL, who must give birth in a few days with her first child, would be the same high-intensity six days a weekas she confided recently to the magazine Glamour. And this in order to be ready to compete in the Olympic Games of Tokyo, which had been finally deferred to 2021 due to the pandemic of sars coronavirus.

This does not prevent the double world champion and olympic gold medalistthat is changing today to Orlando, to continue the exercises at home. She has posted some videos on Instagram where we see her continue his training in his garage, in lifting weights or making pumps despite a belly particularly rebounded. Impressive…