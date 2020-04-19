Even though you only went out for groceries, Vanessa Zambotti gave positive Covid-19

Vanessa Zambotti, former judoka olympic, who recently gave positive in test coronavirusdoesn’t understand how he could get it, since it was decreed quarantine not out of the house, only to buy groceries.

“We’re really exposed on all sides, I don’t know if it was really the food that I bring or once I went out in the super, but since it was decreed a quarantine I stopped work and was home offices, and nothing came out, only the super and the store, which is located outside my house”said Zambotti.

Vanessa he commented that when he started to feel symptoms as fever and muscle acheswas test to know if you had coronavirus, and the result was positive.

“I consulted a pulmonologist and now I should be at my house locked up with all of the measures of hygiene and safety, without leave, to not do a spread, and it is not necessary to be in a hospital, because it is not warranted and would occupy a place for anyone who does need it”.

The ex-athlete remains for now in his home in Chihuahua and under observation by your doctor.