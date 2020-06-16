Event : the Grand Tour, the tour of the revival, which will pass near you this summer

From July 29 to August 28, 2020, BPI France, is mobilizing with the Grand Tour, the tour of renewal. An event that is going to happen may be near you…

From 29 July to Vieux Boucau to August 28, 2020 in Paris, the BPI France organized a public tour to go to the meeting of the youth and families and restore their faith in France. In total, 21 dates, will be available in the heart of summer in the enforcement of the measures barriers with a tour completely redesigned. After the health crisis has hit the whole world, the Great Tower has for vocation to promote the French know-how, as well as industrial, technological, innovation : The French of the Fab, The French Tech, French Touch all come together under one banner.

This tour is going to be fully digitized, and users can also follow the unique experiences of your smart phone or computer. You will be able to discover the fabulous sea through a submarine to the surface. One of the great innovations of this Great Round of 2020. A live broadcast of 90 minutes, entitled Live your citywill be getting to know each one of the stages of the tour. It will highlight the personalities of the city.

Fauve Hautot prepares the rehearsals for the dance show

The public will be able to cross various artists as the lead singer of Patricand in the day concert, broadcast live on the web. The Fans of ” Dancing with the Stars will be very pleased to see the work of the star of the show of TF1 as Fauve Hautot, Christophe Licata, or even Katrina Patchett. The first to be called has not hidden his enthusiasm make this tour, after having been “locked-in” during the long weeks of confinement. The dance show will have a duration of 30 minutes and Fauve Hautot prepares the next repetitions with intensity.

And maybe it will be to discover one near you or near your vacation spot. Throughout the summer, the Grand Tour will not have the following cities :

Vieux-Boucau, the 29/07

Biscarosse, the 30/07

Arcachon, the 31/07

Les Sables d’olonne, the 02/08

La Rochelle, the 03/08

The Baule, the 05/08

Pornic, the 06/08

Carnac, the 07/08

Larmor-Plage, the 08/08

Quimper, 10/08

Perros-Guirec, 11/08

Saint-Malo, 14/08

The Havre, 15/08

Dieppe, the 16/08

Berck-sur-Mer, the 18/08

Le Touquet, Le 19/08

Savines-le-Lac, the 22/08

Well, the 24/08

Toulon, the 25/08

Cap d’agde, on the 27/08

The Barcarès, the 28/08

Sports events, fun activities or quizzes will be offered. All this in the context of a health protocol respected to the letter (provision of masks, gel, hydro-alcoholic…). Appointment throughout the summer in the Great Tower !

