Everest (France 2), The true story behind the movie with Jake Gyllenhaal

For years, Rob Hall, as his friend Scott Fischer, to take tourists on mount Everest, the highest peak in the world. The influx of climbers and makes climbing even more difficult. Not enough to discourage Beck, a Texan prone to depression, Doug, a factor shy, Yasuko, who has already climbed six very high mountains or Jon Krakauer, who came to write an article on the business of Rob. The latter has left his wife, Jan, a mountaineer, also, expecting their first child. Rob and Scott are taking advantage of a window of opportunity to run…

France 2 tonight Everesta movie worn by Jason Clarke (Rob Hall), Josh Brolin (as a client) and Jake Gyllenhaal (Scott Fisher), which tells the story of a tragedy real, which occurred may 10 and 11, 1996, on mount Everest. In fact, two guides competitors and their wealthy clients have decided to go on the road to the summit, where they find themselves caught in a terrible snow storm… in Addition to the cold climate and the lack of preparation of the group of amateurs, the victims have had to cope with a sharp fall and an exceptional rate of oxygen in the altitude. Epuisés and not having enough oxygen, they will not be able to come down again… Eight climbers will find death with temperatures of about -40 °C.

U.s. reporter Jon Krakauer (played by Michael Kelly), who had taken part in the expedition, has narrated the traumatic experience in a book become a best-seller : Tragedy on Everest. “Climb this mountain has been the biggest mistake of my life “, he said during the release of the film in theaters in 2015.

Everest is to follow on Tuesday, February 18, at 21h05 on France 2

Thierry Claude