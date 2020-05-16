Every famous celebrity promotion 2020

The stars honor the promotion of 2020!

In the middle of the Coronavirus pandemic, the celebrities come together to celebrate the students with ceremonies virtual. Miley Cyrus, Oprah Winfrey, Cardi B and more stars are ready to honor the graduates this weekend with performances, speeches and more.

On Friday, Cyrus, Winfrey and Cardi will be joined by Jennifer Garner, Lil Nas X, Simone Biles, Awkwafinaand Matthew McConaughey during the graduation ceremony of Facebook and Instagram, called # Graduation2020: Facebook and Instagram are celebrating the promotion of 2020. Mindy Kaling and BJ Novak has launched the celebration with a gentle introduction.

Before the celebration, Cardi sent a message to the students, congratulating them for this special moment.

“I just want to say congratulations to all my students and to all of my graduates. Congratulations, congratulations, congratulations!” Cardi told the students in a video message, published in the social media. “Leaves no coronavirus or nothing you take this special moment.”

Also on Friday, Eva Longoria and the Jonas Brothers has joined Its Campus to celebrate the graduates.