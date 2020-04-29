Every scene is a pleasure, thanks to its consistently good mood [critique]

In addition, this singing contest, an animal offers a seductive voice casting.

In 2016, the studio behind the films Me, Ugly and Nasty and The Minions went out, at six-month intervals, two animated movies in which animals are the protagonists : Like Beasts and All in the scene (Sing in the original version). The latter will be rebroadcast Sunday night on TF1. To wait, here is our critique.

The story ? To regild the blazon of his precious theatre that falls into disuse, the koala Buster Moon (Matthew McConaughey) decides to organize a world competition of singing, at the end of which the five nominees will be withheld : a mouse just as appealing as dishonest (Seth MacFarlane), an elephant shy devoured by the trac, a young gorilla offender (Taron Egerton), a sow is the mother of the family busy (Reese Witherspoon) and a porcupine punkScarlett Johansson). To complete this prestigious voice casting, John C. Reilly to agreed to lend his voice to the sheep that we can see them singing in the trailer.

Written and directed by Garth Jennings, (H2G2 : the hitchhiker’s guide to the galaxy), All in the scene worth the glance, as highlighted in First at its output : “A koala bear wants to save his theatre from bankruptcy by organising a singing competition. A sow is the mother of a large family, a young gorilla thug, a mouse Sinatra, a rocker hedgehog are involved. Like a good little dish family during the week, the recipe of All the scene is simple, predictable and invigorating. Anthropomorphism Disney (last example in date : Zootopie) meets The Voice. After Like animals (Toy Story domestic animals) and Me, ugly and nasty (Monsters and company in the wicked series B), studio, Illumination, proving once again that he was perfectly able to clone the DNA Pixar. But All in scene, in spite of a playlist Chérie FM too expected (Katy Perry, the Gipsy Kings), provides, however, a great pleasure thanks to its writing fine enough (the five storylines are perfectly balanced), and consistently good mood.”

