Everything about the new series on HER Fiction : A woman in…

A brilliant series that transports us to paradise.

There is something new on the airwaves of the chain IT Fiction : the series A plague in paradise (The Good Place), in which one can see Kristen Bellamong others, promises to attract the attention of many this winter. The Good Place was more than once acclaimed by critics since its release in waves in the United States, and now, we will be entitled to the French version : finally! What can we expect in this series? It tells you everything.

The story happens in paradise

It begins as Eleanor, played by Kristen Bell, wakes up in a world that seems to be a paradise very VIP which only the very good people access. However, she soon realizes that she has had access to this place by mistake, because it is not as morally perfect as the other people that she meets. Throughout the series, she will have to work on it and try to hide her behavior is sometimes selfish in the eyes of others.

During the first season, we discover that Eleanor does not seem to be the only one to have been sent to the paradise by mistake, and we will follow with attention the meetings that she will make that will not leave them indifferent. It is said that this series forces us to question our own behavior, in addition to make us reflect on life and our mission (if it has one..) on Earth.

Kristen Bell, who lends her voice to Anna in The Snow Queen 2will make us laugh and smile this winter with The Good Placethat is not being missed at the beginning of the season. To monitor on IT is Fictions, Wednesday 20h as early as 26 February 2020!

——————–

Photo credit : The Verge