everything about this dye

Fancy a hair colour lighter ? And if we go for the strawberry blonde ? All the info on this brilliant color !

The strawberry blonde or the mixture of blond and red to the multiple possible intensities remains of bright colouring and always in the trend. You can customize the color to suit your taste in a more or less natural, because there is not a single strawberry blonde !

Strawberry blonde : more blonde or red ?

You got it, the strawberry blonde (which is exactly what belongs to the family of red) is definitely the hair color that the panel is the most diverse, and it is relatively rare to observe in the hairstyles natural ! Although not everyone has the opportunity to have the hair of Jessica Chastain, who wears a beautiful golden color and copper for the natural resources.

However, according to the intensity of the color, but also according to the light one can see the reflection of gold as beautiful, blond, coppery bright reflections characteristics of red hair. The English call it even “strawberry blonde”. Unique color that is the exact blend between a blonde and a redhead with flashes of pull of the rose, it is often the prerogative of the very light skin tones.

The color of the Venetian Renaissance

As its name indicates, this hair color appeared in Venice in the time of the Italian Renaissance. The women of the City of the Doges, he had the habit of exposing your hair to the sun that had previously coated with a mixture of lemon juice and the saffron. The effects of the UV rays and these ingredients adorned their hair these beautiful shades of gold and copper that are specific to the strawberry blonde.

We would not recommend, however, to adopt this ancestral technique because your hair must be protected from the harmful effects of the Uv in the same way as his skin. The juice of lemon about it, no doubt to be clarified, but it is an ingredient in acid that can dry the hair and scalp more than anything else !

And to you, the itching, the irritation of the scalp and the hair dry and dull is the opposite of the desired effect. You’re not more than go through the box of botox hair mask or home to catch the blow. In summary, the fall of the idea of the Venetian and chose the color !

The staining also always tend

If the color was very appreciated and there are nearly six centuries, is still very much in vogue. Chemical markers, natural henna, techniques are multiple, to get these golden highlights and coppery, more or less clear that taking honey, which seduce more than one, including many celebrities.

Even if you don’t date of yesterday, their unique appearance and the light that it brings to the face are always a color is very fashionable. We can modulate the color, if you want to have a head of hair that extends about the blonde or the red, but also according to our skin and our color natural, of course !

Short hair, long, mêchés, to the shade of hair, sweep, it’s all possible with this color. It is recommended to seek the advice of your hairdresser who will be more qualified to estimate whether this stain so special would suit your complexion !