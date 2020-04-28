Everything we said the pin-stripe suit Ivanka Trump at ces in Las Vegas

Not worry Ivanka Trump, who had for the occasion donned a tailored navy blue finely striped with white, a design Racil she had already lined last September, during a formal event in Washington. A tailor with a value of 1 315 euros, finally not so trivial : what could be better, in fact, that a” power follows “in order to present themselves in front of an audience far from being acquired to his cause ? And a jacket with shoulder pads to support the weight of the criticism ? As well dressed, Ivanka Trump convene the spirits of the most famous working girls, those who do not allow themselves to walk on the feet (refer here to the intractable Alexis Carrington, queen of the cutter and two-color). And proved also that Melania Trump is not the only one to have mastered the lexicon of the garments of the power.

There is, however, another dimension of stylistic as the daughter of Donald Trump seems not to have taken into account. And cinched in this suit navy, it embodies more of a gangster at the small week, a business woman above reproach. In cinemas, for example, the pin-stripe suit is often less the prerogative of the people of good tasteRoger Moore in The Man with the golden gun, Colin Firth in Kingsman…) that one of the crooks and other criminals (of Leonardo DiCaprio in The Wolf of Wall Street to Christian Bale in American Psycho). In the collective imagination, it is mostly associated with the bandits of the big roads, and more particularly to the mafia. Type” mafioso follows “(literally ” costume gangster “) in Google Images is equivalent to fall into an infernal world populated costumes, polyester lined and other bad cartoons where the mafia is more like Gomez of the Addams Family than Al Capone. De fil en aiguille, it even happens on reproductions cheap the famous costume worn by the Joker, whose violet hue is as terrifying as his world-famous smile.

Failing to enthrone the one that the door in the world of ruthless business and tech, this suit navy reminds us at least one thing : that a piece of clothing always has more impact than we think. Let it speak to its clothes to its place, it is well, pay attention to the(x) message(s) that they can carry, it is better.