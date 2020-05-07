everything you need to know about his next movie

Jennifer Lawrence is back to the cinema. After a year away from the movie sets, the star of Hunger Games has signed to play in a movie author signed Lila Neugebauer. The actress plays a soldier who suffers a head trauma and who is struggling to recover from her injuries once she returned home. The shooting of the film is expected to begin next June in New Orleans, or the promotion of X-Men Dark Phoenix, in which she plays Mystique, completed.

A year ago, the actress got an oscar for her role in Happiness Therapthere, was, however, announced to end his career in the cinema. Since then, she has set aside the franchises to turn to films ambitious as Passengers, Mother andRed Sparrow. In the absence of having a hit at the box-office, they have raised many controversies. Now, we should find Jennifer Lawrence where you do not expect. During his sabbatical year, the star is engaged to Cooke Maroneythe director of a famous art gallery in New York. The good news was announced last February.

