Everything you need to know about ” Indiana Jones 5 “

Frank Marshall, historic producer of the franchise Steven Spielberg, will once again be the party for Indiana Jones 5. On 25 may, during an interview granted to Colliderthe producer has said that writing the scenario had just started.

Revelation is quite surprising given thatIndiana Jones 5 had been officially announced in 2016. It therefore seems likely that a previous scenario had been written but that he has not had the backing of the studio. The change of director there is certainly for something. The fifth episode of the franchise should focus on the personal life of” Indy “.