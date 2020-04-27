Everything you need to know about the “drama” between James Charles and Tati Westbrook

Two of the “beauty gurus” are the most popular on YouTube, James Charles and Tati, are in a big fight, and the whole community is upside down.



Screen Capture Youtube

After several rounds of tweets, stories on Instagram and (very) long video, it is difficult to disentangle everything that has happened between the two former friends.

It is, therefore, responsible for all of this for you!

Here’s everything you need to know about the feud between James Charles and Tati

1. Who is Tati?

Tati Westbrook is one of the first youtubeuses beauty who has also founded his own company, Halo Beauty.

And, yes, it looks like Jessika Termed d’OD Greece.

2. Who is James Charles?

Only 19 years old, James Charles has already amassed more than 16 million subscribers on YouTube in 2-year career on the platform.

He is known for his favorite expression: it adds to the “sister” before words that start with the letter S. Example: “Yesterday, in the episode of Game of Thrones, Daenerys has sister snap.”

3. Tati has practically launched the careers of James

James was a little bit protected from Tati. Before it was so popular, it was often the promotion of the chain of James.



Screen Capture Youtube

When James has launched a palette in collaboration with Morphee, Tati gave even the discount code of James to its subscribers, which means that he made all the money through to the community of Tati.

4. That is what started the drama?



Screenshot Instagram @jamescharles

When he was at Coachella, James has released videos promoting a supplement that promotes the growth of hair, SugarBearHair.

The matter is that Halo Beauty, the company of Tati, sells it as supplements for the skin and for the hair!

SugarBearHair is therefore one of its biggest competitors.

5. Why Tati is so angry?

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PoVZg4KjRxU

Tati feels betrayed because she has always supported James, it helped him in contracts, and her career, helping to make a lot of money (millions of it).

In addition, James had refused in the past to promote Halo Beauty because he did not feel comfortable selling supplements to his audience composed mainly of children, but he did it with SugarBearHair.

6. Is it that they are still friends?

No, in the video, Tati says that the success and money have changed James. She tried to help him stay on the right path, but it is different.

Clearly, James was more concerned with his reputation, feelings of Tati. He has even talked to YouTube channels who speak of the “drama” in the beauty community of YouTube before speaking to it directly.

She said bluntly that she no longer wants to be her friend or be associated with him.

7. How James does it react?



Screenshot Instagram @jamescharles

He began to publish a story on Instagram in which he said that he has not thought about the fact that the two companies of supplements were in competition.

He says that he loves Tati, and it feels wrong of him to have done it…

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9ws6nxMk6I0

Then, he has published a video in which he apologizes, but several fans are not impressed.

8. But Tati is not just angry because of the supplements…

She also said that she had had enough of constantly having to find excuses for the problematic behaviour of James.

She mentions as examples when he spoke against Jaclyn Hill, and the times where James has tried to seduce a waiter in a restaurant despite the fact that he said that he was straight.

But there is more: James Charles is constantly making derogatory comments.

He said that the influencers were marginalized, that it was not 100% gay since he had already been attracted to trans men, and his total ignorance when he said that he was afraid to go to Africa because of the Ebola virus, and that he thought it was a country, not a continent. Oh la la…

9. What are the implications?



Screenshot Social Blade

James has lost more than two million subscribers on YouTube since the beginning of all this chicanery, there are two weeks.

At this time (may 13, 2019), he has about 13 800 000, it was 16.5 million last week.

For Tati, she has earned more than 3 million subscribers!



Screen Capture, Social Blade

Congratulations to her, it is deserved.

10. Jeffree Star has mixed

Jeffree, another “beauty guru” is extremely popular, which has no language in his pocket, decided to speak on the drama in a series of tweets that he has since deleted.

Jeffree Star is not gone dead hand! He says he no longer speaks to James, and he considered it to be a danger to society. Phew!

And here it is! You are aware of any… So?

