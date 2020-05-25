everything you need to know about the mini-series event

The lawyer iconic Perry Mason is back in a mini-series OCS, which is available with CANAL+. Discover everything you need to know about this new feature is very much expected !

From the novels of Erle Stanley Gardner, Perry Mason is a defense attorney become ultra-known, especially thanks to the american series that bears his name, broadcast between 1957 and 1966, in the United States. This series is a true institution of the Atlantic and is also the source of much inspiration for the series of procedural today. After several revival, first in 1973, then in 1985, the well-known lawyer is back this year on our screens.

An impressive cast

The miniseries OCS is the adaptation of a number of Erle Stanley Gardner, featuring so, the famous Perry Mason. If the departure of Robert Downey Jr. (Iron Man) had to play the role of the lawyer, it is finally Matthew Rhys (The Americans) who inherited it. He is joined by the brilliant Tatiana Maslany, known particularly for his different roles in Orphan Black, who plays Sister Alice. Their sides include John Lithgow (The Crown)Chris Chalk (In their eyes)Shea Whigham (Fargo) and Juliet Rylance (The Knick).

What is it about ?

The miniseries takes us back to the 1932 Los Angeles while the “city of angels” contains beautiful color after the Great Depression. Perry Mason is going to face a good mysterious around the kidnapping of a child, which turns out badly. It then asks Mason to investigate this sordid history, it then becomes a quest in search of truth and justice. And, if we are to believe the trailer, the series will be a surround movie black on a background of jazz in Los Angeles somewhat decadent. The series Perry Mason promises to be dark and full of unexpected twists.

Find Perry Mason from the 22 June on OCS, which is available with CANAL+