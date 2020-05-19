everything you need to know about the new book of the saga





in The same way that novels for youth, such as Harry Potter or Twilight, Hunger Games marked a whole generation. In this dystopia, young people at risk each year of being selected as "tribes" and sent into an arena for a battle to the death, who would not have a single survivor. But how a world was he able to get that far ? This is the question that will be explored in The Ballad of the Snake and the Bird Singerthe volume of a new franchise which will be revealed on Wednesday 20 may 2020 éditions Pocket Jeunesse. A new novel in the highly anticipated The release of this book has been announced in the month of October, 2019, on the occasion of Comic Con in New York city, and she has made a lot of noise. Readers wondered sincerely what the book was going to be able to speak. Adventure additional for Peeta and Katniss, the survivors of District 12 ? The history of the 13th District, which was raised against the government to the point of being killed by bombs ? Not really.

A book that will soon be adapted to film

After the success of the saga, worn by Jennifer Lawrence and Josh Hutcherson, Lionsgate was pleased to be back at its golden goose for a new feature film. The novel is not out yet, but we already know that he will be entitled to an adjustment in dark rooms. The screenwriter Michael Arndt, to whom we owe the second installment of the franchise, and the film director Francis Lawrence, who directed three of the four components, will resume the service. Now only remains to know who will be able to slip into the skin of the main character of the film whose preparation has been somewhat hampered by the sars coronavirus. But one thing is for sure : while The Ballad of the Snake and the Bird Singer has already been précommandée by thousands of fans around the world, its success seems already assured.

