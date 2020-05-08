evolution of her dress style, her stylist Law Roch

Zendaya is of course dressed by stylistsas most of the stars. And for some time, his designer of record is none other than Law Roach.

The style of dress of Zendaya, the work of her stylist Law Roach

It is known to have also been Anne Hathaway and Celine Dion references on the red carpet !

It is thanks to him that Zendaya is all the rage at each of his appearances in recent times.

So I want to come back on the stylistic evolution of the actress-singer-dancer over the years !

The first appearances of Zendaya, the beginnings of his style of dress

Zendaya has made her debut on the Disney Channel. When she was a teenager, and like most young people, she searched for a few years, from a stylist to another.

Her looks was initially very girly and stylish.

Then his looks have started to become more ” mature “, with strong inspirations from Rihanna and Beyoncé.

Zendaya : a dress style which emerges and asserts itself

Zendaya beats little by little its potential mode. She begins visibly to go to good stylists that know how to put her figure slender in value.

It has more costumes and its derivatives, as it relates extremely well to share its silhouette suited the androgynous look.

She also appears with slinky dresses that emphasize her anatomy and give him an attitude very glamorous.

A fashion icon confirmed

Law Roach is more invested in the styling of Zendayaand she is quickly becoming one of the references fashion on the red carpet.

She moves from the teen star of Disney to a woman of elegance undeniable, and whose appearances noticed are rocking the world of fashion.

All this time, Zendaya had a huge potential that is revealed with the help of Law Roach.

Her looks are never to speak of them due to a bad buzzon the contrary. They are always mastered to the finest detail.

Despite her young age, she is, according to me, easy to place the same level of reference mode that Blake Lively !

Looks self-made of Zendaya

If you want my opinion, Zendaya is possibly a “tomboy” in the soul. When she dresses daily, she chooses a garment casual, oversize and sportswear.

Some people are so pimpées on the red carpet that when the parazzzis the stuck between two races, a cap on the head and a sweatshirt on the back, these have the air of mr. and mrs. all the world.

Zendaya always has as much allure. She has this nonchalance décomplexante and it must be said, a photogenic pretty amazing !

Zendaya, a role model ideal

Zendaya not only has a crazy speed, it also uses its influence to preach the causes of a feminist, ecological, body positive…

It must be said that his photos of bikini body change the ones you may be accustomed to seeing. Sitting so banal and stroking a puppy, this is a real photo of a star in a swimsuit.

In short, I find that it is a super role model for young girls today !

She climbed herself up to where she is today, it has earned its place and despite all the attention that is on her, she remains humble and down to earth.

In short, if you had not understood, I appreciate this person refreshing !

I find, moreover, that it is a excellent actress and I hope to see her in more leading roles in the future.

And you, what do you think of Zendaya and the evolution of his style ?

To read also : Billie Eilish launches a collection of clothing is extremely cool !