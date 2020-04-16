Ewan McGregor fails in the middle of the motorway with his daughter of 9 years

Coronavirus and containment force, the stars are deprived of output ! Ewan McGregor is also stubborn to take the air, at the wheel of his buggy, single. The actor broke down in full highway…

In France, purchases of first necessity, the health consultation, travel to family reasons, and those related to physical activity (in a maximum radius of one kilometre around the home) are the exceptions to the decree of confinement. Ewan McGregor, him, wished simply to breathe fresh air and ride under the sun of Los Angeles. Last march 31, the actor, 49-year-old was caught at the wheel of his Volkswagen Westfalia Camper customized. He was accompanied by her daughter Anouk (9 years), small last born of her marriage with the French Eve Mavrakis.

Unfortunately, the output of the father-daughter is wrong ! Ewan McGregor has failed in a full motorway, on the Pacific Coast Highway. The hero of the saga Star Wars (in which he played Obi-Wan Kenobi) is descended from the vehicle and pushed him up to leave the channels and achieve a space that is earthy on the side. Ewan McGregor has caused a small slowdown in the movement and talk to his talents as a mechanic, focusing on the wheel front left.

In 2019, Ewan McGregor was the poster Stephen King’s Doctor Sleep and Star Wars : The Ascent of Skywalker, respectively, out in cinemas on 30 October and 18 December.

This year, it is staged in Birds of Prey and the fantabuleuse history of Harley Quinnwith Margot Robbie (released on February 5, 2020).