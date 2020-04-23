Ex-Club America, Cecilio Dominguez, he dresses as a clown and moves all

The former player of the Eagles of Club America, Cecilio Dominguez, caused a sensation on social networks for the tender action that made the day of birthday of his son, as the player of Independiente de Avellaneda is maquilló as a clown for festejarle your little one in the middle of the sanitary contingency in Argentina.

The guarani won him the excitement and ended up shedding a few tears after writing a letter to the small Thiago, to move all of your followers in Instagram.

“Today is the birthday of Thiago and how he had not other had to act as a clown (or something like that )hahahaha. I wanted to see the reaction of the birthday boy”, published Cecigol .

6 years? If. A day like today but 2014 was born a mitã’i (a child) that I would go crazy of love, so that each sigh of mine was by him and for him, at that moment change my life.

Had come at the right time, the greatest blessing that could come to have, there he appeared with his cries with his kicks,manoteó, crying but it was just as we imagined (hahaha)

Today turns 6 years old the greatest love that I have♥️

HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO PRINCE THIAGO

Pd:I don’t want to cry, I don’t want to cry