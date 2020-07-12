Ex-rival, Katy Perry and Taylor Swift are, in fact, the cousins !

There are still a few, Katy Perry and Taylor Swift do not support. If the two singers are on good terms, it would seem that they are in fact the same family !

The world of people does not finish to surprise us… While they hated each other for many years, it seems that Katy Perry and Taylor Swift are in fact the same family ! Guest on the show Capital Breakfast with Roman Kemp, the interpreter of the hit of Fireworks has learned that according to the web page My Heritageit would be linked to Taylor Swift. The facilitator indicates : “I read somewhere that your baby could have an aunt famous. Apparently, and Taylor Swift are cousins to the ninth degree.“Surprised, Katy Perry has entrusted to us : “Well, we’re going to discuss with each other, such as cousins (…) I’m going to ask you if it is truth or if she was going to go to a blood test together !“

For many years, Katy Perry and Taylor Swift have waged a bitter struggle against each other. And for a good reason, the girlfriend of Orlando Bloom stole three dancers to the princess of pop for their trips. For the american site Rolling Stones, the best friend of Selena Gomez revealed : “I never really knew if we were friends or not. And she has done something horrible and it was not a boy. She wanted to sabotage my tour by hiring some of my dancers. No, I said to myself : ‘Ok, so they are the enemy.‘“If Katy Perry had replied to him in a song with the title Swish Swishthe two singers were definitely buried the hatchet in 2019 with the participation of Katy Perry in the video of Taylor Swift, You Need to calm down.

The two singers have become closer through the years

Visibly in the peace, it is in the micro-Capital FM that Taylor Swift had agreed to return at the bottom of their reconciliation : “We are on good terms for a while. She sent me a kind word and an olive branch (symbol of peace), when I started my journey. We wanted to be sure that our friendship is strong before the public is informed. It really is a positive thing for both of you. We ended up at a party a while ago and this is, literally, what you see in the clip, but with the costumes !“

