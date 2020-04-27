Ex-star of Disney, Bella Thorne refuses to give in to the blackmail of a hacker and publishing photos of her naked

People

BLACKMAIL – Old actress made in Disney, Bella Thorne was the victim of blackmail of a hacker. She decided to take the lead in disclosing on Twitter its intimate pictures of her before him. A decision that does not please everyone…

Bella Thorne on the counter attack. The actress and model, former star of Disney, has published the 15th of June last of the shots to intimate on his Twitter account. The young woman, 21-year-old was the victim of a hacker. If it does not supply the ransom, he threatened to disclose clichés intimate on the canvas. She then decided to get ahead of it and not let it go, as she explains in the caption of his post… “During the past 24 hours, I have been threatened [par quelqu’un qui détenait] pictures of me naked”, she wrote on 15 June. “I feel dirty. I feel watched. I have the impression that someone stole something while I was scheduling for someone dear to my heart,” she explained.

You can’t control my life, you can never. Here are the photos with which he was trying to threaten me, in other words : here are my tits– Bella Thorne

“‘Now you have nothing to take it from me’,” said the young woman, addressing the hacker. “‘I will sleep better tonight knowing that I have recovered my power. You can’t control my life, you can never'”. “Here are the photos with which he was trying to threaten me, in other words : here are my tits. ‘So now fuck you, you, and the last 24 hours that I spent crying instead of celebrating the release of my book while I was doing my promo. And by the way, the FBI will soon be home with you, then do it. Well. Attention. To. Tone. P….. Of. Ass’.” Related Post: Cara Delevingne and Ashley Benson : Out at the supermarket with their puppy

But the decision of Bella Thorne hasn’t pleased everyone. In the show “the View” on channel E ! Entertainment, the actress got an oscar Whoopy Goldberg stated that the situation which faced the young woman was only a logical consequence of his acts. She said : “I don’t care your age. You do not take a photo of you naked. If you do, these pictures will go into the cloud and become accessible to all the hackers. I’m sorry, but, in 2019, it is a reality that you need to know”. Has this statement, the former star of Disney’s reaction to a story on his account Instagram. In tears, she shared with subscribers his sentence : “Shame on you. I would like to say that watching this video made me feel very uncomfortable. You are crazy to think of things too horrible about this situation”. She said she was going to cancel his appearance on the own show of Whoopi Goldberg, scheduled for soon.

